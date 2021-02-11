DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 676 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55.

