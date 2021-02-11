DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,149,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after acquiring an additional 245,574 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.