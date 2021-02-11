DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 178 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after buying an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

