DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 157,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 45,384 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 485.9% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 133,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $75.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

