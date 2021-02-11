Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Short Interest Down 88.2% in January

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the January 14th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFNL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 56,583 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $25.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

