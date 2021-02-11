Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.95. Datasea shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 5,916 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $80.62 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Datasea stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) by 213.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Datasea worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datasea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

