Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.68

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.68 and last traded at $124.74, with a volume of 21242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.09.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,557,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

