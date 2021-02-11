DAPS Coin (DAPS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43,658.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $956,044.17 and $43,658.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00059930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $507.34 or 0.01138469 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00029896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.50 or 0.05530315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00044874 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00032807 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,229,738,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

