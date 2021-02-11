DAOstack (GEN) Trading 33.7% Higher This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $83,869.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,263.52 or 1.00092350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00037929 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00077060 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

