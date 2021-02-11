Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNKEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.