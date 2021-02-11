Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 28,653 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,893,000 after buying an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.92. 99,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

