Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 262,613 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,613 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 0.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of Lamar Advertising worth $113,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 216,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 47,501 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 148,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

LAMR traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.66. 2,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,398. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.