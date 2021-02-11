Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after acquiring an additional 160,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.04. The company had a trading volume of 69,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of -740.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.66.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.