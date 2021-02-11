Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,866 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG traded down $9.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,085.53. 15,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,837. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,123.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,836.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,669.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.