Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,533,022 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533,022 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up about 2.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $277,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,734 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,827,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,158,000 after purchasing an additional 988,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 837,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 74,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

