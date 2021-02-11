DA Davidson Weighs in on Construction Partners, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROAD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 220,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 89,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

