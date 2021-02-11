DA Davidson Comments on Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

CIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

