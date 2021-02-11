D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.58

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.58 and last traded at $82.61, with a volume of 9390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

