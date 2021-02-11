Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Short Interest Up 2,099.5% in January

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, an increase of 2,099.5% from the January 14th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLXPF remained flat at $$1.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 827,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,992. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cybin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

