CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.03-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.69 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $161.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,311.76 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.40.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

