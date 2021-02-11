CWH Capital Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CWH Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

