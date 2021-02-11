Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 121,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

