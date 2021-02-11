Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ternium by 42.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after buying an additional 1,216,981 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,217,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Ternium by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,896,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after buying an additional 518,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 178.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 395,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

NYSE TX opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

