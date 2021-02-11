Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $201,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $236.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

