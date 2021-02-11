Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,812,000 after purchasing an additional 540,183 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

