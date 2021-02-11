Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.