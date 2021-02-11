Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 15.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

