Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $243.00 at Cowen

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $239.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.70.

Cummins stock opened at $245.11 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.49 and its 200-day moving average is $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

