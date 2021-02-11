Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

CUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. William Blair cut shares of Cubic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist cut shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Shares of CUB opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,391,000.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

