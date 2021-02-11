CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.00 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.20-1.60 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
CTS opened at $32.45 on Thursday. CTS has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.79.
About CTS
CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.