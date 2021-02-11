CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.00 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.20-1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CTS opened at $32.45 on Thursday. CTS has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. CTS’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

