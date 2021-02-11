CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at TD Securities

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

