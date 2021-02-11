CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,116. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

