CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

