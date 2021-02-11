CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $147.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Shares of CSWI opened at $125.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.36.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $750,585 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $4,669,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

