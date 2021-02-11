CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Price Reaches $13.01 on Top Exchanges

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One CryptoEnergy token can currently be purchased for about $13.01 or 0.00027179 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $360,382.20 and $1.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00259900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00095446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00079134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00083922 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00062306 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700 tokens. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

