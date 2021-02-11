Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CCK traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

