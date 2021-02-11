Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 196,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 228,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

About Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

