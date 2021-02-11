Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%.

CRWS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,145. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

