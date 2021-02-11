CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 0.7% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,984,000 after purchasing an additional 348,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.30. The company had a trading volume of 63,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.00. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $238.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of -492.01 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,197,923 shares of company stock worth $223,610,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

