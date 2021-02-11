CROAT Price Hits $0.0024 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $204,490.99 and $16.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 171% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,304,669 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

