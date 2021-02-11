Critical Analysis: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) vs. Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Communications and Calix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 4 3 0 2.43 Calix 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus target price of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.35%. Calix has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.41%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Calix.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 3.60% -17.36% 4.16% Calix 2.01% 13.51% 7.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and Calix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.38 $37.52 million $0.76 81.88 Calix $424.33 million 5.07 -$17.69 million ($0.14) -248.86

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Calix. Calix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calix has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Calix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â’last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and offers voice services. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,801 buildings and on-net services to 1,767 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services. Its premises systems allow CSPs to master the complexity of the smart and connected homes, and offer services to differentiate through the delivery of a subscriber experience. The company offers Calix Cloud, an analytics platform that leverages network data and subscriber behavioral data to deliver analytics and intelligence to communications professionals through role specific dashboards; and Calix Marketing Cloud for CSP marketing teams, as well as Calix Support Cloud for CSP customer support teams. It also provides Experience eXtensible Operating System, a carrier class premises operating system and software platform that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers; and Access eXtensible Operating System, a software platform built for the specific needs of the access network. The company offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

