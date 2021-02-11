Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Posts Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 121,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,440. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

