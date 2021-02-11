Creightons Plc (CRL.L) (LON:CRL) Shares Gap Up to $67.00

Shares of Creightons Plc (CRL.L) (LON:CRL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $70.50. Creightons Plc (CRL.L) shares last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 105,649 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.57. The company has a market capitalization of £44.10 million and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86.

Get Creightons Plc (CRL.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Creightons Plc (CRL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Plc (CRL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons Plc (CRL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.