Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €66.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.21 ($72.02).

Shares of LXS opened at €60.06 ($70.66) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.13. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of €66.70 ($78.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

