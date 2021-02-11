Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRARY. Barclays raised Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

