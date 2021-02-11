Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.