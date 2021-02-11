Creative Planning Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKK stock opened at $345.76 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $352.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.32.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.