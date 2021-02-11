Creative Planning Has $735,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

