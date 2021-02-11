Creative Planning Buys 22,315 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $181,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB opened at $19.71 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

