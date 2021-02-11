CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.93

Shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 140.93 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 140.33 ($1.83), with a volume of 228217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.79).

The company has a market cap of £93.86 million and a PE ratio of -6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

